Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short

Long Story Short: Choctaw Nation debuts early voting initiative

Published November 9, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST

Oklahoma Watch, Nov. 9, 2022

Oklahoma’s five largest tribes broke precedent last month by endorsing Joy Hofmeister for governor. The Choctaw Nation last week established another election first with an initiative to address low voter turnout among its citizens.

Though few of the nation’s employees and elders (36 in total) took advantage of free transportation to polls, early voting turnout more than tripled the 2018 total for the tribe’s service area, which includes 11 counties in the state’s southeast corner.

