Long Story Short: OKC Police’s Crowd-Sourced Effort Exploits Accused
Oklahoma Watch, Dec. 14, 2022
Oklahoma City police insist their social media posts that ask the public for help identifying and finding suspects work, citing 155 solved cases this year through September.
Yet, two-thirds of its posts that month featured nonviolent offenses such as shoplifting, porch piracy and vandalism, according to an Oklahoma Watch review. In most cases, the phrasing implied guilt before an investigation is completed.