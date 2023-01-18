Long Story Short: Religious charter school test case rests with an Oklahoma board lacking enough members to meet
The nation will be watching to see how an Oklahoma board appointed by the governor and legislative leaders handles a proposed Catholic online school. If approved, the school operated by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City would swing open the door for tax-payer funded, religious instruction at other charter schools. But as OK Watch’s Jennifer Palmer reports, Oklahoma’s Statewide Virtual Charter School Board needs enough members to meet, something it hasn’t done since November.