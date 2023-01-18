© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
OKWatch.jpg
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short

Long Story Short: Religious charter school test case rests with an Oklahoma board lacking enough members to meet

Published January 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST

The nation will be watching to see how an Oklahoma board appointed by the governor and legislative leaders handles a proposed Catholic online school. If approved, the school operated by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City would swing open the door for tax-payer funded, religious instruction at other charter schools. But as OK Watch’s Jennifer Palmer reports, Oklahoma’s Statewide Virtual Charter School Board needs enough members to meet, something it hasn’t done since November.

Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.