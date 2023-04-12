Examining the gap between young voter turnout and overall turnout, and what can be done about it

The gap between young voter turnout and overall turnout, in both midterm and presidential elections, is nothing new. Young people tend to have less political experience and move more often than older generations, contributing in part to the disparity.

But turnout within the 18-to-30 demographic dropped more than 6% from 2018 to 2022, according to the data from State Election Board’s voter information warehouse, signaling a decline in interest.

On this episode of Long Story Short, Olahoma Watch’s Keaton Ross explores the reasons for this decline in interest, and what some say can be done about it.