Long Story Short: Oklahoma and Texas seek solution to Red River water dispute

The Oklahoma Red River Boundary Commission met recently for the first time in years to hear a proposed solution to a boundary dispute stemming from the placement of a Texas water pumping station in Lake Texoma.

The southern vegetation line of the Red River has been regarded as the official border between Oklahoma and Texas. But when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers created Lake Texoma as a flood-control lake by damming parts of the river in 1944, that border has become murky at times.

As Oklahoma Watch’s Paul Monies discusses in this week’s Long Story Short, Texas officials proposed swapping parts of the border to remedy the dispute.