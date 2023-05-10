Long Story Short: Another relief program’s end returns some Oklahomans to food insecurity

Melissa Moore, her husband and her adult son are coping with a food stamp benefit decrease of about $200 that forced her to start using her disability check for groceries instead of utilities. She’s also started turning to food pantries about once a week as her husband waits for approval to receive disability checks for several health conditions, including diabetes.

“Families were already facing stubbornly high food prices and those prices are going to continue to rise,” said Calvin Moore, CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. “And not only food prices are rising, but other needs are going unmet because people are (struggling) to find ways to feed themselves.”

In this week’s Long Story Short, Oklahoma Watch’s Ari Fife reports on the correlation between a now ended a pandemic-era relief program and an increase in food pantry reliance.

