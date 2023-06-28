© 2023 KGOU
Long Story Short: Committee requests Ten Commandments display in public classrooms

Published June 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT

Oklahoma Watch, June 28, 2023

A committee examining prayer in schools asked the state Board of Education to require every classroom to display a poster of the Ten Commandments and require students to take a course on Western civilization for graduation.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters announced the recommendations at a recent state Board of Education meeting. The committee also wants the state to enforce an existing state statute requiring a minute of silence at the start of every school day.

In this week’s Long Story Short, Oklahoma Watch’s Jennifer Palmer reports on the origin of the committee and offers additional details on the group’s recommendations.

