Long Story Short: Oklahoma lobbyist spending rebounds from pandemic-era decline

Oklahoma lobbyists have spent nearly $380,000 this year on gifts, meals and beverages for state legislators and other elected officials through May, a 42% increase over the same period two years ago.

With COVID-19 concerns heightened, advocacy groups scaled back large in-person gatherings during the 2021 legislative session. But as Oklahoma Watch’s Keaton Ross reports in this week’s Long Story Short, expenditure reports filed with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission show that sort of spending has rebounded.