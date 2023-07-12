© 2023 KGOU
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short

Long Story Short: Man killed by passing truck after OKC Police abandoned him

Published July 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT

Oklahoma Watch, July 12, 2023

Shirley Antwine’s son had been arrested by Oklahoma City police at least 15 times when she called for their help again in the summer of 2021.

Police usually took Ernest Antwine to the hospital for treatment before booking him into jail. Even that seemed like a safer option than letting the influence of his drug use and schizophrenia fester.

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Robert Burton loaded Antwine into the back of his cruiser on Aug. 4, 2021. But, as Oklahoma Watch’s Whitney Bryen reports in this week’s Long Story Short, Burton didn’t take him to a hospital or to jail. Instead, Burton left him stranded on the side of Sooner Road surrounded by an overgrown field and abandoned buildings.

Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short
