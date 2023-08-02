Long Story Short: Nonprofit dissolves after federal investigators froze funding

The nonprofit that trains and supports those who care for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse will cease operations next month.

The Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault’s grant funds were frozen this month by federal auditors who uncovered misspending by the nonprofit’s former director Candida Manion, leaving the nonprofit with $125,000 — enough to make it through August.

Board members who were brought in to work with auditors to fix the 40-year-old coalition voted unanimously to dissolve it at a special meeting July 26.

In this week’s Long Story Short, Oklahoma Watch’s Whitney Bryen reports on the downfall of the Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, as well as the potential impact on those who’ve relied upon it’s services and funding.