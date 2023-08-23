Long Story Short: Elite Oklahoma high school plagued by complaints of sexual harassment

When state auditors visited the campus of the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics for a routine review of its finances four years ago, female staff members saw an opening.

They seized the opportunity to describe an administrator whose autocratic leadership style gripped the campus of the public boarding school for years.

An investigation by Oklahoma Watch found that women at the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics complained for years of sexual harassment by male staff at the school. One of the women filed a lawsuit in June. Oklahoma Watch’s Jennifer Palmer shares the details of her interviews with current and former female employees who described a toxic and misogynistic culture at the school.