Long Story Short: Pottawatomie County jail deaths swept under the rug

In this week’s Long Story Short episode, OK Watch’s Whitney Bryen reports on seven deaths at the Pottawatomie County Jail, five of which were not reported to state officials as required.

“In fact, in a couple of cases they’re being sued over this information and have even refused court orders to produce information about what happened,” says Bryen.

Hear the details Bryen unearthed regarding these and other deaths related to the jail.