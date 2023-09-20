© 2023 KGOU
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short

Long Story Short: State Superintendent Ryan Walters endorses PragerU teaching materials

Published September 20, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT

Oklahoma Watch, Sept. 20, 2023

The Oklahoma Department of Education on September 12th announced it has partnered with PragerU, a California-based nonprofit that publishes free online video lessons for students that its talk-radio host founder says indoctrinates children with conservative views.

Superintendent Ryan Walters endorsed the content. “This expansion of our available resources will help ensure high quality materials rich in American history and values will be available to our teachers and students,” he said in a written statement.

There’s no contract with the state and no cost, said Dan Isett, a department spokesman, adding that PragerU plans to create Oklahoma specific materials in the future.

In this week’s Long Story Short, Jennifer Palmer discusses the proposal and why many parents and educators are concerned.

