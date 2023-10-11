Long Story Short: Native American, Black and disabled students overrepresented in statistics for those receiving corporal punishment in OK schools

Oklahoma is one of 17 states that allows public school educators to hit their students. According to a new report by the Tulsa-based nonprofit Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, Native American, Black and disabled students are overrepresented in the number of children subjected to corporal punishment in Oklahoma’s public schools

David Blatt is the director of research and strategic impact at Oklahoma Appleseed. The number of students hit by educators in Oklahoma schools each year has declined significantly in recent decades, Blatt said, but racial disparities still exist in the small rural places where it’s allowed. Similar disparities exist for students with disabilities, according to the report.

In this week’s Long Story Short, Lionel Ramos discusses the findings of this Oklahoma Appleseed report.