Long Story Short: Walters administration wants to hire someone to get more national media exposure

The state Education Department is looking to hire someone to manage national media appearances, raising concerns the agency would be boosting Superintendent Ryan Walters’ national profile at taxpayer expense.

A firm is being sought to provide print and digital op-eds to national outlets, coordinate national events and appearances for executive staff, write speeches and handle some communications. Records show the department wants a minimum of three op-eds, two speeches and 10 media bookings per month.

Walters, who is less than one year into a four-year term as superintendent, is already a frequent guest on conservative television and radio programs. And on Wednesday, Walters announced he’s joining Donald Trump’s presidential re-election campaign team, but didn’t provide specifics on how it would affect his role as state superintendent.

As Oklahoma Watch’s Jennifer Palmer reports in this week’s Long Story Short, critics of the contract say the public shouldn’t have to pay for Walters’ political ambitions.