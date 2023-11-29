Long Story Short: What the new report card data says about student achievement

In Oklahoma public schools, academic achievement declined slightly in English and science but improved slightly in math in 2023, compared to 2022.

Absenteeism remained stubbornly high, with 1 out of 5 students missing too much school, according to the state’s data, a lingering symptom of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to an Oklahoma Watch analysis of the 2023 state test scores, released by the state Department of Education at okschools.com. The website also contains district and school site letter grades.

Here are additional takeaways from the data, as presented in this week's Long Story Short: