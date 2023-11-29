© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short

Long Story Short: What the new report card data says about student achievement

Published November 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST

Oklahoma Watch, Nov. 29, 2023

In Oklahoma public schools, academic achievement declined slightly in English and science but improved slightly in math in 2023, compared to 2022.

Absenteeism remained stubbornly high, with 1 out of 5 students missing too much school, according to the state’s data, a lingering symptom of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to an Oklahoma Watch analysis of the 2023 state test scores, released by the state Department of Education at okschools.com. The website also contains district and school site letter grades.

Here are additional takeaways from the data, as presented in this week's Long Story Short:

Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.