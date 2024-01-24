© 2024 KGOU
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short

Long Story Short: Oklahomans exhibiting mental health issues who died in jail

Published January 24, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST

Oklahoma Watch, Jan. 24, 2024

State laws guiding mental health and addiction care in jails are vague, leaving it up to jail officials to decide how often to check on sick or suicidal detainees, or when to seek emergency treatment. Behind bars, presumed-innocent people with mental health conditions often face neglect, abuse, or even death.

Last year, 28 jail detainees died from untreated mental health or substance use conditions, accounting for more than half of the state’s 53 jail deaths, an Oklahoma Watch investigation found.

In this week’s Long Story Short, Oklahoma Watch’s Whitney Bryen discusses two recent instances when Oklahomans in need of mental health care died in jail.

