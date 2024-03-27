Long Story Short: Lawsuit reveals new details about walkout leader’s sexting case

Within three years, Alberto Morejon went from one of the most well-known and celebrated teachers in Oklahoma for his instrumental role in the teacher walkout to inmate number 877723, incarcerated for sexting one of his students beginning when she was 14.

Stillwater Public Schools, where Morejon taught from 2015 to 2020, recently settled a civil lawsuit brought by that student. The district has kept details of the agreement confidential.

School board members held a special meeting Nov. 6 to discuss the lawsuit and, following a closed session lasting more than an hour, voted to approve any resolution reached in mediation and to authorize the superintendent or district’s attorney to proceed as discussed in the executive session, records show.

The district’s records clerk said the district doesn’t have a copy of the agreement and neither does the school board. The district also doesn’t have any record of payment to the plaintiff or her attorney, indicating the district’s insurance will pay the settlement.

That lack of public information likely means the payout is less than $1 million, said Cameron Spradling, an Oklahoma City attorney who has represented the victims in several school abuse cases but does not represent the former Stillwater student.

“We’re never going to get rid of predators,” Spradling said, but pursuing civil lawsuits against schools is one way to hold enablers accountable, as well as help victims pay for counseling or therapy.

Oklahoma Watch is not naming the student because she is a victim of sexual abuse.

Public court records filed in the lawsuit shed new light on Morejon’s drastic and shocking fall from grace.

