© 2024 KGOU
Photo of Lake Murray State Park showing Tucker Tower and the marina in the background
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short

Long Story Short: Superintendent orders Bible study

Published July 10, 2024 at 4:42 PM CDT

Oklahoma Watch, July 10, 2024

Oklahoma Watch’s Jennifer Palmer discusses the Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Education’s recent declaration that all grades 5-12 must incorporate the Bible in their curricula, which caused the expected flurry of press releases and threatened lawsuits. Attorney General Gentner Drummond responded by pointing out that Oklahoma law already explicitly allows Bibles in the classroom and enables teachers to use them in instruction.

________

Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.

Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short
Heard on KGOU
Support public radio: accessible, informative, enlightening. Give now.