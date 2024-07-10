Long Story Short: Superintendent orders Bible study

Oklahoma Watch’s Jennifer Palmer discusses the Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Education’s recent declaration that all grades 5-12 must incorporate the Bible in their curricula, which caused the expected flurry of press releases and threatened lawsuits. Attorney General Gentner Drummond responded by pointing out that Oklahoma law already explicitly allows Bibles in the classroom and enables teachers to use them in instruction.

________

Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.