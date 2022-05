Weeknights at 9:58 p.m.

Got 90 seconds? Then you’ve got time for a trip through the history of recorded sound! Sound Beat is a daily, 90-second segment highlighting the holdings of the Belfer Audio Laboratory and Archive at Syracuse University, one of the largest sound archives in the U.S. Each Sound Beat episode focuses on one particular recording from the Archive and provides a back story detailing its place in recording history. Hosted by Brett Barry.

