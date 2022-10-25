The South Austin Moonlighters share their story and debut new song in advance of OKC concert

As their website bio points out (and Lonnie Treviño Jr. and fellow bandmate Chris Beall reiterated in a recent interview on KGOU’s The Weekend Blues), The South Austin Moonlighters “started in 2011 when Lonnie got together a group of local music veterans to occasionally play together for the sheer joy of making music.”

The joy that initially brought the guys together as a ‘side project’ continues to fuel this roots-oriented musical force that has put forth a live album and several studio recordings - including a forthcoming release under the working title of From Here To Home, which the band intends to unleash in early 2023.

As a special treat to KGOU listeners, the group chose to not only share some of their story, but offer the radio debut of ‘Deltaman’ from the aforementioned and newly completed recording project.

Hear it all in the above audio excerpt from the October 23rd broadcast of The Weekend Blues.

The South Austin Moonlighters are scheduled to perform live Friday, October 28th at the Belle Isle Restaurant and Brewery in Oklahoma City. As part of our commemoration of Public Radio Music Day, KGOU ( in conjunction with 79th Street SoundStage Productions) is holding a drawing for a pair of tickets to the show. Click here for details and to register. Good luck!

