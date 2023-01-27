© 2023 KGOU
Weekend Blues

Ana Popovic offers new music and the story that ‘powers’ her forthcoming album

Published January 27, 2023
Internationally renowned guitarist Ana Popovic has built her career on defining and describing, on her own terms, the essence of American music, simultaneously pushing limits, bending genres, and reinventing her music and herself with each new record.

Ana's new album, Power, due for release on May 5, 2023, on ArtisteXclusive Records, brings those dynamics to the fore and, in the process, turns this set of songs into both a powerful and personal tale of survival through faith, determination and tenacity.

As Popovic shared with KGOU’s ‘Hardluck’ Jim (in an interview aired during the January22nd broadcast of The Weekend Blues), this new music was inspired in great part by her bout with breast cancer, which tested Ana's devotion to making music and her perseverance.

Ana Popovic performs at the Belle Isle Restaruant and Brewery in OKC on January 28th, 2023.

