Friends in Blues reunite for upcomming OKC gig

In 2010 a connection was made when Oklahoma-based bandleader Scott Keeton played a set that caught the attention of fellow musician, singer/songwriter and blues harp ace, RJ Mischo.

“We did several shows after that meeting, and then I moved out… I was living in NW Arkansas during that period,” said Mischo. “When I hear a guy that has a certain tone, stylistic approach… that’s what it takes!”

Now, the two are planning to rekindle that musical spark during a special one-night-only showcase (and OKC debut for Mischo) Friday, May 12th at VZD’s.