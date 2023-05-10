© 2023 KGOU
kgou_hardluck_web_logo_3.png
Weekend Blues

Friends in Blues reunite for upcomming OKC gig

Published May 10, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT
Keeton-Mischo.jpg

Excerpted interview from the May 7th broadcast of The Weekend Blues

In 2010 a connection was made when Oklahoma-based bandleader Scott Keeton played a set that caught the attention of fellow musician, singer/songwriter and blues harp ace, RJ Mischo.

“We did several shows after that meeting, and then I moved out… I was living in NW Arkansas during that period,” said Mischo. “When I hear a guy that has a certain tone, stylistic approach… that’s what it takes!”

Now, the two are planning to rekindle that musical spark during a special one-night-only showcase (and OKC debut for Mischo) Friday, May 12th at VZD’s.

