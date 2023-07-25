Hope Cory's 'Bohemian Serenade'

Hope Cory is an artist who has transformed herself from a world-class jazz trombonist to a one-woman band (with accordian in hand).

"I grew up watching Lawrence Welk, which may or may not have anything to with this, but I freakin’ loved the tap dancing, the bubbles and the accordian," Cory says laughingly. "That was my jam when I was growing up…"

While teaching herself how to play accordian, Cory added her voice... and ultimately developed her own unique, self-contained show, as detailed in this excerpted interview from KGOU's The Weekend Blues.

(Interview features songs from Hope Cory's 2023 4-song EP "Bohemian Serenade")

