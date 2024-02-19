Samantha Fish shares insights on Grammy-nominated, collaborative project with Jesse Dayton

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton are riding high and touring relentlessly on the success of their collaborative release, Death Wish Blues.

The 12-song, Jon Spencer-produced album reflects the pair’s desire to stretch bounds.

“We wanted something that was a stand-alone piece, that really was like, a big surprise for both of our fanbases,” says Fish. “We worked really, really hard on it and wrote these songs together, and I was just really grateful that he was interested in the idea.”

The effort paid off, landing the pair a Grammy nomination in the 'Best Contemporary Blues Album' category.

“Both of us were just super blown away that it had gotten that kind of recognition, so we weren’t gonna miss the opportunity to walk the red carpet and do our thing in L.A..” says Fish. “We didn’t end up coming up with the win, but… it’s a massive honor”.

Despite that brief pause for celebration, Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton promptly resumed touring and are set to play a return engagement at the Tower Theatre in OKC on February 20th.

“It’s always great to come back to the Midwest, I mean, that’s where I’m from,” says Fish.

__________________________

KGOU relies on voluntary contributions from readers and listeners to further its mission of public service with arts and culture reporting for Oklahoma and beyond. To contribute to our efforts, make your donation online, or contact our Membership department.

