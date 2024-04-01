Hittin’ the road with Cathy Lemons & Phil Berkowitz a.k.a The Lucky Losers

Cathy Lemons & Phil Berkowitz “conjure a blues of a different hue, one full of surprises and elemental forces.” Billed as The Lucky Losers, the pair have been on a five-album winning streak, earning numerous accolades and awards since their 2015 album debut.

This Spring fortune once again favors the couple’s fans as Cathy and Phil embark on their Spring 2024 tour through eight states, which includes an April 6th stop at Beam Live in OKC, Oklahoma.

Joining Cathy and Phil on this tour are fellow Bay Area musiciansJon Otis, Chris Burns, Edgar San Gabriel, & Simon Govan Smith.

During a recent ‘catch up’ conversation on The Weekend Blues with ‘Hardluck’ Jim (see above audio link), the pair offers some insights into what fans can expect on this latest venture.

