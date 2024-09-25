Jason Ricci's 'Inspired Hope and Change'

Singer, songwriter, bandleader and musician Jason Ricci has earned his rightful place among music’s elite instrumentalists and performers. In much the same way that blues great Little Walter revolutionized the harmonica during the so-called ‘golden era’ of Chicago blues, Ricci has also pushed the instrument’s bounds.

But, as Ricci conveyed in a generous and forthcoming interview on KGOU’s The Weekend Blues, a lot of what has fueled Jason’s creative genius and accomplishments stems from his personal struggles with mental health and addiction.

Ricci’s personal story and professional abilities will be on full display September 28th at OKC’s Will Rogers Theatre, where he and wife Kaitlin Dibble will participate in the Inspire Hope – Ignite Change Fundraising Concert & Gala – a fundraiser for the nonprofit Mom & Mitchell Foundation, which is “dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues and improving outcomes.”

*Musical selections have been edited for time and digital recording rights compliance

__________________________

KGOU relies on voluntary contributions from readers and listeners to further its mission of public service with arts and culture reporting for Oklahoma and beyond. To contribute to our efforts, make your donation online, or contact our Membership department.

