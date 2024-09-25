The latest 'Chapter' in Taj Farrant's relatively brief life on the road

Despite his age, fifteen-year-old Australian-born Taj Farrant has achieved world-wide recognition for his musical talents. Over half of his life has been spent in the proverbial spotlight, and thanks to the recent release of his debut album, Chapter One, that spotlight is only getting brighter.

And while some of the material on the album reflects inevitable ‘hazards’ of life as a traveling musician, he says the journey he’s on has been a support-filled, family affair… and one that will bring him to Oklahoma City for a September 27th showcase at the Tower Theatre.

*Musical selections have been edited for time and digital recording rights compliance

