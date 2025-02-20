The engine powering Big Train & the Loco Motives

Jimbo “Big Train” Madsen is a man devoted to the blues – it’s music, the makers, history and influence.

In 2010, after making his home in Oklahoma, Madsen teamed up with percussionist, Mike “Pinebox” Lander to perform at that year’s Norman Music Festival. Since then, the duo has grown to a 4-piece group billed as Big Train & the Loco Motives.

In a conversation on KGOU’s Weekend Blues with ‘Hardluck’ Jim, Madsen details his band’s history, comments on the making of the group’s new 6-song EP titled, Sun Spots: The Sun Studios Sessions, and offers insights into some of his other endeavors relating to blues music.

*Musical selections have been edited for time and digital recording rights compliance

