‘Resonating’ with the Quantum Blues Quartet

Described as a “serendipitous, one-of-its-kind meeting between four musicians with life-long accomplishments”, the inaugural gathering of the so-called Quantum Blues Quartet also resulted in a 10-track, eponymous album offering listeners an experience in “true musical exploration.”

The musicians responsible for this experimental sonic journey include long-time friends Tisziji Muñoz (guitar) and Paul Shaffer (keys), as well as Will Calhoun (drums) and Jamaaladeen Tacuma (bass).

“After some cordial introductions, we sat down and played all day--no prep, no charts, no nothing,” says Paul Shaffer. “The music must be heard to be believed.”

And at 8pm on Tuesday, April 22nd the Quantum Blues Quartet will offer more of the same before a public audience at the University of Oklahoma’s Reynold's Performing Arts Center.

(Click above to hear an audio excerpt of how this group formed, plus a sampling of music from the forthcoming ‘Quantum Blues’ release on Ropeadope Records.)

__________________________

KGOU relies on voluntary contributions from readers and listeners to further its mission of public service with arts and culture reporting for Oklahoma and beyond. To contribute to our efforts, make your donation online, or contact our Membership department.

