Special Coverage

Tuesday, June 21

12 p.m. CT - TBD

Thursday, June 23, 2022

12 p.m. CT - TBD

Congressional hearing: The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol

The House select committee on January 6 holds hearings on the findings of its year-long probe of the attack on the Capitol.

Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wy.), will preside over the presentation of live witness testimony and videotaped depositions, including from senior Trump White House, campaign, and administration officials.

