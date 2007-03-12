© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Sorting It All Out... with Brackets

Published March 12, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT
<em>Talk of the Nation</em> Makes the Call: Best Movies Inspired by Comic Books
Talk of the Nation Makes the Call: Best Movies Inspired by Comic Books

March is here and sports fans turn their thoughts to 'bracketology' and the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Author Mark Reiter says the bracket system can also help in making important decisions and putting order to life's maddening questions.

Bracketologists have come to understand that the method used to reduce 64 contestants to a single winner applies to a lot more than basketball. Who's the best 18th century poet? The best ad slogan, the best animation character? Brackets can help decide.

Guests:

Tom Goldman, NPR's sports correspondent

Mark Reiter, author of The Enlightened Bracketologist: The Final Four of Everything

Stefan Fatsis, author of Word Freak: Heartbreak, Triumph, Genius, and Obsession in the World of Competitive Scrabble Players; regular contributor to All Things Considered

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sports
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.