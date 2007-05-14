John Feinstein Goes Inside the PGA's 'Q School'

Plenty of people wish they could play golf for a living, but few are good enough to do it.

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are among a few dozen golfers who earn the big bucks. Hundreds of others make a living playing professionally. And some barely squeak by, but keep at it as a labor of love.

Most golfers who want to compete against the best must first play in the PGA Tour National Qualifying Tournament, known as Q School.

Morning Edition commentator John Feinstein discusses his new book, Tales from Q School: Inside Golf's Fifth Major.

