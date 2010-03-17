© 2022 KGOU
Sports

New Rules Take NASCAR Back To Its Roots

Published March 17, 2010 at 12:00 PM CDT
Brad Keselowski (12) flips after being nudged by Carl Edwards, top, at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In NASCAR, wrecks, spins and wipeouts are part of the sport, and the thrill. Most crashes are accidents, but that wasn't the case when driver Carl Edwards sent opponent Brad Keselowski's car flying into a wall at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Kobalt Tools 500 auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Edwards unapologetically admitted the maneuver was payback for a dramatic hit from Keselowki at Talladega Superspeedway in 2009.

NASCAR historian Daniel Pierce, author of Real NASCAR, argues it is racing's version of the beanball, and that new rules encouraging more aggressive racing are taking the sport back to its roots.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

