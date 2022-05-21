Tiger Woods makes the cut to play the 3rd round of the PGA Championship

Tiger Woods has made the cut for the third round of the PGA Championship. Despite another rough performance at his second major golf event since suffering a leg injury in a car accident last year, Woods managed one stroke under par for the first 36 holes in the second round of the tournament on Friday.

The championship, set in Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., follows a poor showing at the Masters from the once-dominant golfer, who shot a career-worst before ending 47th at the tournament in Georgia last month.

Since his return to the pro golf arena, Woods, 46, has said he's grateful to be playing at all.

Going into the third round, 25-year-old Will Zalatoris leads the field by one shot. Rory McIlroy, the 18-hole leader playing in a group with Woods, is fifth.

The third round, set to start at 8 a.m. local time on Saturday, was delayed by some 30 minutes due to rainy conditions. You can tune in to the competition on ESPN, ESPN+ and CBS.

