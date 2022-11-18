FIFA bans beer sales at Qatar's World Cup stadiums in a last-minute reversal

DOHA, Qatar --Two days before the world's biggest sporting event is set to begin, FIFA announced that beer sales will be banned at the eight World Cup stadiums in Qatar.

FIFA said in a statement that the decision had been made "following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA."

Sales are still permitted at the FIFA Fan Festival and licensed venues.

FIFA said the decision would ensure "the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans."

The sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in Qatar, an energy-rich Persian Gulf country that follows a conservative form of Islam known as Wahhabism. Alcohol is only allowed in certain hotels and restaurants, away from public view on the streets.

The sale of alcohol at the stadiums has been a long-running negotiation between Qatar and FIFA, which is hosting the World Cup in the Middle East for the first time since the tournament kicked off in 1930.

The decision to ban alcohol sales shows the soccer organization doesn't have full control of its signature event, especially as Budweiser has paid tens of millions of dollars for the right to be the official alcohol sponsor at World Cup events.

In a now-deleted tweet, Budweiser said, "Well, this is awkward."

FIFA says Budweiser's non-alcoholic Bud Zero will still remain available at all World Cup stadiums.

Russell Lewis reported from Doha; Emily Olson reported from Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.