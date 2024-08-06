© 2024 KGOU
American Cole Hocker scores major upset in 1,500-meter final and sets Olympic record

By Brian Mann
Published August 6, 2024 at 2:24 PM CDT
Cole Hocker, of the United States, celebrates setting an Olympic record and winning the men's 1,500-meter final at the Paris Summer Olympics.
Matthias Schrader
/
AP
Cole Hocker, of the United States, celebrates setting an Olympic record and winning the men's 1,500-meter final at the Paris Summer Olympics.

SAINT-DENIS, France — When runners left the blocks for the 1,500-meter Olympic final on Tuesday, star British middle-distance runner Josh Kerr was the clear favorite.

His big rival in the race was Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the superstar from Norway.

But the first to cross the line — with an Olympic-record setting finish of 3:27.65 — was American Cole Hocker. It was one of the biggest upsets so far on the track at Stade de France.

British fans in the crowd groaned as Hocker, a 23-year-old from Indianapolis, slipped ahead of Kerr in the final stretch.

American Yared Nuguse finished third for the bronze. Ingebrigtsen finished in fourth place, out of medal contention.

Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
