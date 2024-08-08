No Olympic sprint double for American Noah Lyles; Botswana's Letsile Tebogo wins 200m

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more of our coverage from the games head to our latest updates.

SAINT-DENIS, France — Letsile Tebogo of Botswana ran past the fastest man on Earth to win gold in the 200-meter race at the Paris Olympics.

Kenneth Bednarek came in second place for silver and Noah Lyles — fresh from winning the 100-meter sprint earlier in the week — surprised by coming in third place for bronze.

