No Olympic sprint double for American Noah Lyles; Botswana's Letsile Tebogo wins 200m

By Emma Bowman
Published August 8, 2024 at 1:57 PM CDT
Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, second left, won the men's 200-meters final at the Paris Olympics in Saint-Denis, France, on Thursday
Martin Meissner
/
AP
Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana, second left, won the men's 200-meters final at the Paris Olympics in Saint-Denis, France, on Thursday

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more of our coverage from the games head to our latest updates.

SAINT-DENIS, France — Letsile Tebogo of Botswana ran past the fastest man on Earth to win gold in the 200-meter race at the Paris Olympics.

Kenneth Bednarek came in second place for silver and Noah Lyles — fresh from winning the 100-meter sprint earlier in the week — surprised by coming in third place for bronze.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Emma Bowman
