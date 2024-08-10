U.S. women, men seize a pair of golds in Olympic 4 by 400 relays

PARIS — A team of American women all-stars ran away with the 4-by-400m relay on Saturday, crushing an Olympic gold medal finish by more than four seconds.

Shamier Little, Gabby Thomas, Alexis Holmes and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran what at times looked like a separate trial race, with silver place finishers Netherlands and the bronze medal team Great Britain battling for second and third.

The Americans managed smooth handoffs of the baton, but they also simply outpowered the other women, opening dominant gaps. Holmes who ran the anchor leg for the finish waved the baton in the air and grinned big as she crossed the line.

A few minutes earlier U.S. men held off a strong challenge from Botswana in the men's 4-by-400m relay final before the roaring crowd at Stade de France to win Olympic gold.

Rai Benjamin of Team USA crosses the line in first to win gold in the men's 4 x 400m relay final on Saturday. Botswana won silver and Great Britain the bronze.

The men's team took a sizable lead after the second hand-off. But Botswana kept closing the gap and in the end the American runners finished with only a tenth-of-a-second to spare.

The U.S. performance was strong enough for a gold medal and set a new Olympic record in the event. Botswana took silver and Great Britain the bronze.

Quincy Wilson, the 16-year-old high school student from Maryland, who emerged this year as a teen track phenomenon didn't run in the final, but he competed in an earlier qualifying heat and will share the gold.



