PGA Championship returning to Tulsa’s Southern Hills in 2032

The PGA of America announced this week that Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa will host the 2032 PGA Championship, marking a historic milestone as the first course to host the event more times than any other venue.

Southern Hills has hosted the tournament five times already, most recently in 2022 when Justin Thomas won in comeback fashion in a three-hole aggregate playoff after the final round.

“We could not be more excited to return to Southern Hills Country Club for the 114th PGA Championship in May 2032,” said PGA of America President Don Rea Jr. in a media release. “Southern Hills and its incredible members as well as the entire Tulsa community have always welcomed the PGA of America, our PGA Members and our Major Championships with authentic, neighborly hospitality.”

Tiger Woods won the PGA at Southern Hills in 2007.

The course hosted the 2021 Senior PGA Championship as well, and was also the site of three U.S. Opens in 1958, 1977 and 2001.

“We are honored that Southern Hills Country Club will host the 2032 PGA Championship,” said Brett Pratt, President of Southern Hills Country Club. “We are grateful to continue our wonderful long-standing partnership with the PGA of America. Hosting this Championship for a record sixth time underscores our club’s rich tradition and commitment to the game of golf. We eagerly anticipate welcoming the world’s best golfers and spectators to our course and sharing Southern Hills, the city of Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma with the entire world.”

In a social media post, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell says the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills had an overall economic impact of more than $150 million.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.