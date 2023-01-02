© 2023 KGOU
Sports

Monday Night Football game postponed after player collapses on the field

By James Doubek,
Matt AdamsAyana ArchieRussell Lewis
Published January 2, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday in Cincinnati.
Jeff Dean
/
AP
Updated January 2, 2023 at 10:33 PM ET

The NFL suspended Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and left in an ambulance.

In a statement from the NFL, league commissioner Roger Goodell said: "Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition."

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," the NFL said.

"The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin," the NFL Players Association said in a statement. "We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well being."

Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills take a knee after Damar Hamlin of the Bills collapsed following making a tackle during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Dylan Buell / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Hamlin, 24, collapsed in the first quarter after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After finishing a tackle on Higgins, Hamlin stood directly up and took a step forward before pausing and collapsing backwards.

Bills players signaled to the sidelines immediately for help from their training staff. Hamlin was down for some 10 minutes, with medical staff appearing to give Hamlin CPR before he was taken off the field.

Players from both teams gathered around him, both sides looking distraught. The Bills team gathered in a group prayer as he was taken away.

Fans from both teams gathered outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Hamlin is being held. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was seen at the hospital, as well.

UC hospital spokeswoman Amanda Nageleisen told NPR there was no information on Hamlin or the care he's receiving. It's also unclear when hospital officials may brief the media.

A date for resuming the game has not been announced.

Hamlin is in his second year in the NFL. He played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.

Tags
Sports NPR NewsTop Stories
James Doubek
James Doubek is an associate editor and reporter for NPR. He frequently covers breaking news for NPR.org and NPR's hourly newscast. In 2018, he reported feature stories for NPR's business desk on topics including electric scooters, cryptocurrency, and small business owners who lost out when Amazon made a deal with Apple.
Matt Adams
Matt Adams is an Audience Engagement Strategist at NPR, where he is always thinking of how a broadcast company can do more on the internet. His focus is on social media strategy and how to connect NPR with new audiences in creative ways, from community building to social audio.
Ayana Archie
Russell Lewis
As NPR's Southern Bureau chief, Russell Lewis covers issues and people of the Southeast for NPR — from Florida to Virginia to Texas, including West Virginia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. His work brings context and dimension to issues ranging from immigration, transportation, and oil and gas drilling for NPR listeners across the nation and around the world.
