Damar Hamlin is discharged from Buffalo hospital and will continue rehab at home

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital following his return home to Buffalo, N.Y., after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

In a news release Wednesday, the Bills franchise said doctors at the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute conducted a "comprehensive medical evaluation" in addition to a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing.

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Dr. Jamie Nadler, the care team lead, critical care physician and chief quality officer at Kaleida Health, said in a statement through the team.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.