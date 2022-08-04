In StateImpact conversation, Tulsa high schoolers ask peers ‘Will you accept me as I am?’

StateImpact is on a listening tour with Oklahoma’s youth. And we’ve brought along our microphones.

StateImpact’s Robby Korth and OPMX's Kateleigh Mills talked to a couple of Tulsa high school students about race, gender and how they interact with their peers at school.

Dykota Williamson and Melanie Lara-Valladolid are involved in the Tulsa Changemakers program. The organization introduced StateImpact to them.