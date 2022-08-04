© 2022 KGOU
StateImpact Oklahoma

In StateImpact conversation, Tulsa high schoolers ask peers ‘Will you accept me as I am?’

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
Kateleigh MillsOPMX
Published August 4, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT
IMG_0200-1920x1280.jpg
Kateleigh Mills
/
OPMX
Melanie Lara-Valladolid (left) and Dykota Williamson

StateImpact is on a listening tour with Oklahoma’s youth. And we’ve brought along our microphones.

StateImpact’s Robby Korth and OPMX's Kateleigh Mills talked to a couple of Tulsa high school students about race, gender and how they interact with their peers at school.

Dykota Williamson and Melanie Lara-Valladolid are involved in the Tulsa Changemakers program. The organization introduced StateImpact to them.

