In StateImpact conversation, Tulsa high schoolers ask peers ‘Will you accept me as I am?’
StateImpact is on a listening tour with Oklahoma’s youth. And we’ve brought along our microphones.
StateImpact’s Robby Korth and OPMX's Kateleigh Mills talked to a couple of Tulsa high school students about race, gender and how they interact with their peers at school.
Dykota Williamson and Melanie Lara-Valladolid are involved in the Tulsa Changemakers program. The organization introduced StateImpact to them.