StateImpact Oklahoma welcomes health reporter Jillian Taylor

StateImpact Oklahoma is welcoming a new reporter who will be focusing on health-related issues across the state.

StateImpact's health coverage informed listeners through the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s voter-mandated expansion of Medicaid and the opioid epidemic.

StateImpact Managing Editor Logan Layden introduces us to Jillian Taylor, the new reporter continuing the work to tell health stories that impact you, your community and the entire state.