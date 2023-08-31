© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
StateImpact Oklahoma

StateImpact Oklahoma welcomes health reporter Jillian Taylor

KGOU | By Logan Layden
Published August 31, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
StateImpact's new reporter Jillian Taylor will be focusing on health-related issues across the state.

StateImpact Oklahoma is welcoming a new reporter who will be focusing on health-related issues across the state.

StateImpact's health coverage informed listeners through the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s voter-mandated expansion of Medicaid and the opioid epidemic.

StateImpact Managing Editor Logan Layden introduces us to Jillian Taylor, the new reporter continuing the work to tell health stories that impact you, your community and the entire state.

StateImpact Oklahoma
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
See stories by Logan Layden
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.