Oklahoma News

Latest NewsBrief Podcast:
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026.
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A Virginia-based legal nonprofit is challenging Oklahoma’s restrictions on access to voter registration data, arguing the law violates federal voting protections and equal protection guarantees.
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On the Scene w/Brett Fieldcamp, Oct. 29, 2026
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‘That goes beyond party’: Democrat superintendent candidate Jennettie Marshall talks priorities, politicsThe Oklahoma general election is days away, and education issues are at the top of voters’ minds. StateImpact’s Beth Wallis sat down with the Democratic nominee for state superintendent, Jennettie Marshall. Marshall is a pastor and former Tulsa Public Schools board member.
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OSU Medicine’s Maternal and Addiction Recovery Care Program is the first in eastern Oklahoma to bring together board-certified addiction medicine and OB-GYN physicians to deliver integrated pregnancy, addiction treatment and wraparound support.
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Ten years after voters approved State Question 781 to send prison savings to county diversion programs, only 43 of 77 counties are participating as of Oct. 20.
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Lawmakers are looking to tighten up restrictions around online ticket resales. They heard from local stakeholders about the worsening issue and how to protect consumers from fraud.
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A PRMD 2026 World Premier
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Oklahoma Watch, Oct. 28, 2026
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People experiencing homelessness are at increased risk for infectious and non-infectious diseases, including hepatitis C.
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The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians tribal council removed a representative who sought to impeach the chief on Friday, ending the investigation in the process.
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Thousands of Oklahoma voters are expected to go to the polls early this week to cast ballots before the Nov. 3 general election.
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Graduates of Oklahoma public colleges are remaining in the state’s workforce at a declining rate, a new report shows.