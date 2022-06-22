Cristina Kim and Devin Katayama join Throughline

In a note to newsroom staff, Yolanda Sangweni and Julie Caine made the following announcement:

/ NPR / NPR Cristina Kim

Dear all,

We're still processing Throughline's Peabody Award win last week! Adding to our excitement are two incredible journalists who have joined the team.

Cristina Kimhas joined Throughline as reporter/producer. Cristina comes from KPBS in San Diego where she was the race and equity reporter covering housing, evictions, and the racial wealth gap. Her reporting on racial covenants as part of NPR's collaborative investigations initiative was shortlisted for a National Headliner Award. Cristina previously worked at KQED in San Francisco as a producer on Forum, the Bay Area's daily talk show and was the founding producer of Truth Be Told with Tonya Mosley. Her career has also included stints at NPR and WBUR's Here and Now and Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting. Her work at Reveal was recognized by an Edward R. Murrow Award. Cristina has also travelled across the United States, collecting stories and training public and tribal librarians on how to record and archive community histories with StoryCorps. A recovering academic and self-proclaimed "context queen," Cristina is thrilled to be able to forge her passion for history and analytical thinking with Throughline's innovative and sonically-rich storytelling.

Devin Katayamais Throughline's new senior producer. Devin been a reporter, producer, host and therefore best friend to public media stations around the country. He was most recently KQED's Editor of Talent and Development, where he sought to provide more equitable opportunities for journalists in the newsroom. Before that, Devin hosted The Bay and American Suburb podcasts at KQED. He's also worked at radio stations in Louisville, Chicago, and Portland, Oregon. He's had numerous mentors and amazing colleagues who've helped shape his work and tries to pay it back when he can. Find him @radiodevin. Devin's favorite sound is car tires rolling slowly over gravel.

"Devin and Cristina are highly-accomplished, widely-respected, journalists. The entire team is excited they are joining us," said Throughline co-hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei. "But, most importantly, both Devin and Cristina truly share our commitment to telling sound-rich stories from the past that feel urgent and elevate the voices of people not often heard. We cannot wait to share the episodes we will make with our audience."

Please join us in welcoming Cristina and Devin.

Best,

Julie Caine and Yolanda Sangweni

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.