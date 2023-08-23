Congratulations NPR and Member stations for winning multiple Edward R. Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced August 15th the 2023 National Edward R. Murrow Award recipients: NPR won 4 awards and Member stations earned 27!

Congratulations to Photographer Carol Guzy, Visuals Editor Grace Widyatmadja and Host, Don Gonyea for winning an Edward R. Murrow Award in the category, Digital for Still Life, Ukraine.

/ Carol Guzy / Carol Guzy Still Life

/ Carol Guzy / Carol Guzy Still Life

Congratulations to Jack Corbett, Courtney Theophin, Mito Habe-Evans, Alex Goldmark, Dave Blanchard, Sam Yellowhorse Kesler, Emma Peaslee, Willa Rubin, James Sneed, Jess Jiang, Molly Messick, Keith Romer, Adrian Ma, Wailin Wong, Darian Woods, Brittany Cronin, Corey Bridges, Sierra Juarez, and Kate Concannon for winning the Excellence in Innovation for Planet Money TikTok.

Congratulations to Ayen Bior, Ari Shapiro, Noah Caldwell, Matt Ozug, Sarah Handel, Ricci Shryock & Miguel Macias for winning the News Series award for Climate, Migration and the Far-Right.

NPR is the new National Murrow Award winner for its continuing coverage of the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Congratulations to Sarah McCammon, Isabella Gomez Sarmiento, Hiba Ahmad, D Parvaz, Lauren Hodges, Ammad Omar and Catherine Laidlaw for winning the Continuing Coverage award for The Fall of Roe V. Wade.

Member Station Wins

Network Radio:

Feature Reporting

Radio Ukraine

New York Public Radio (in partnership with The New Yorker)

New York, NY

Large Market Radio:

Continuing Coverage

Reproductive Rights in the Deep South

WWNO/WRKF

New Orleans, LA

Digital

Coverage of Western Kansas

Kansas News Service (in partnership with High Plains Public Radio)

Kansas City, MO

Excellence in Sound

Mariachi Extravaganza: Meet the Competitors in this Year's 'Mariachi Super Bowl'

Texas Public Radio

San Antonio, TX

Small Market Radio:

Excellence in Writing

It Takes a Python to Find a Python: How Researchers Bagged the Heaviest Snake in Florida History

WLRN News

Miami, FL

Investigative Reporting

How a Mass. Law Intended to Protect Victims Became a 'Gift to Abusers'

WBUR

Boston, MA

News Series

Falling Short: Why Democrats Keep Losing Most Statewide Races?

WFAE

Charlotte, NC

Podcast

Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist

WHYY (in partnership with Temple University Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting)

Philadelphia, PA

Sports Reporting

Even Competitive Hunting Can't Stop Coyotes from Thriving in Kansas

Kansas News Service (in partnership with High Plains Public Radio)

Kansas City, MO

Overall Excellence

Texas Public Radio News

Texas Public Radio

San Antonio, TX

Excellence in Sound

'Flying on Strings and Cloth': High Above Western Massachusetts

New England Public Media

Springfield, MA

Excellence in Innovation

Falmouth to Falmouth: Connecting Cornwall to Cape Cod

WCAI

Cape Cod and the Islands, MA

Feature Reporting

'Old Ladies' Dive into Cape Ponds Seeking Trash, Emerge Triumphant

WCAI

Cape Cod and the Islands, MA

Hard News

Teen Rescues and Resuscitates Friend Caught in the Cascades on Independence Pass, Credits CPR Training

Aspen Public Radio

Aspen, CO

Investigative Reporting

He Built NH's Largest Addiction Treatment Network. Now, He Faces Accusations of Sexual Misconduct

New Hampshire Public Radio

Concord, NH

News Documentary

Outside/In: After the Avalanche

New Hampshire Public Radio

Concord, NH

News Documentary

BURNED: As California Wildfires Threaten Rural Communities, Forest Service Prevention Efforts Stall

CapRadio (in partnership with KCRW and The California Newsroom)

Sacramento, CA

News Series

No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL

Podcast

Deliberate Indifference

WBHM 90.3

Birmingham, AL

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The Walk Home

KNKX (in partnership with The Seattle Times)

Seattle, WA

Hard News

Research Shows Social-Emotional Learning in Schools Pays Off, but Conservatives See a Liberal Agenda

KMUW (in partnership with Kansas News Service)

Kansas City, MO

Continuing Coverage

Sandy Hook: 10 Years Later — Coverage from Connecticut Public

CT Public

Hartford, CT

Digital

KBIA-FM

KBIA-FM

Columbia, MO

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Indian Boarding Schools Tried to Eradicate Their Language. Now, the Seneca are Bringing it Back.

WXXI Public Media

Rochester, NY

Breaking News Coverage

Migrants Landed Unannounced on Martha's Vineyard; Island Mobilizes to Help as a National Story Grows

WCAI

Cape Cod and the Islands, MA

Excellence in Writing

The Santa Cruz Corpse Flower ... Resurrected!

90.3 KAZU

Monterey, CA

Sports Reporting

Poolside Math

WVTF/Radio IQ

Roanoke, VA

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.