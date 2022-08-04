A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Ever feel like there's just not enough time the day? Consider this - the Earth is spinning faster than ever, and it's making our days shorter. The shortest day ever recorded was June 29. It was shorter than a typical 24 hours by 1.59 milliseconds. Some scientists say it's climate change; others say maybe earthquakes; still others suggest movement inside the Earth's core. Whatever the reason, even if it's just 1 1/2 milliseconds, I can't afford to give up the sleep. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.