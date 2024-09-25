Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to widen Turner Turnpike, add service plaza

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is set to widen a part of the Turner Turnpike and build a service plaza.

Becco Contractors was awarded a contract on Monday as part of the second phase of OTA’s Turner Turnpike service plaza modernization plan.

The $39 million contract includes one and a half miles of six-lane widening, realignment of westbound lanes and a new Stroud service plaza.

The OTA’s Lisa Shearer-Salim says the service plaza will have more semi-truck parking, buildings for Love’s TravelStop and McDonalds, as well as a tire center.

"Particularly for our trucking customers, this will be significant in that they’ll have faster, closer access to help if they have a tire problem or they need to pull over for their mandatory rest time," said Shearer-Salim.

Shearer-Salim says not only is the plan providing amenities but is also improving the safety of travelers with the realignment and widening.

OTA expects the second phase of the project to be completed early 2026.

