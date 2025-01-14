Oklahoma City receives nearly $20 million grant for improved transit

Oklahoma City’s project is one of 109 selected for the first round of 2025 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Grant recipients were announced last week.

According to the grant announcement, the funds will be used to build or improve nearly 360 bus stops and 10 miles of accessible sidewalks, plus pedestrian infrastructure like curb ramps and walk signals.

The $19.5 million grant will work “in tandem” with the $97 million city voters have already approved for transit projects through MAPS4, Mayor David Holt said in a post on social media.

“Public transit in OKC continues to relentlessly improve,” Holt said.

Days before the grant announcement, the city touted its first MAPS4 bus stop improvements in a press release. The goal is to equip each facility with amenities like weather shelters, bike racks, trash cans and solar panels.

